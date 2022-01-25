Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ikea to open new London store next month

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 10:41 am
A new Ikea store will open in Hammersmith, west London, next month as the company increases its presence on the high street.(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ikea has confirmed its new London store will open next month as it increases its presence on the high street.

The outlet will open in Hammersmith, west London, on February 24 with a new “small store” format – the first time UK customers will be able to buy a wide range of the retailer’s products on the high street.

It follows the homewares giant buying the former Topshop flagship store in London’s Oxford Street for £378 million, with plans to open Ikea Oxford Street in autumn 2023.

The Hammersmith store will be approximately one quarter of the size of a traditional Ikea site, with 4,000 product lines on display and 1,800 available to take away on the same day.

The shop will focus on home accessories and soft furnishings, while larger furniture items will also be on display and can be ordered for home delivery or delivery to nearby collection points.

It will also feature a Swedish delicatessen serving hot and cold traditional delicacies for dine-in and takeaway, including Smorrebrod open sandwiches, Nordic Chicken Caesar and Swedish Mazarin, as well as variations of Ikea’s traditional meatballs, including plant balls.

The deli – positioned on the edge of the store – will open at 8am on weekdays, one hour earlier than the store itself, to allow commuters to “grab and go”.

Peter Jelkeby, country retail manager and chief sustainability officer at Ikea UK and Ireland, said: “As shopping habits evolve and city centres continue to be redefined in the wake of the pandemic, this new store format marks the next step in our business transformation as we strive to make Ikea more accessible, affordable and sustainable.

“For the first time, Londoners will be able to take the Tube to an Ikea store, pop in, grab a yellow bag and buy all the home furnishing accessories that make a house a home.

“They will also be able to explore the whole range, for delivery to a convenient collection point or directly to their home.”

