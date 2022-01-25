Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Airbus staff threaten to strike over pay

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 2:35 pm
Airbus staff threaten strike action over pay (Peter Byrne/PA)
Airbus staff threaten strike action over pay (Peter Byrne/PA)

Workers at aircraft giant Airbus are voting on whether to go on strike in a pay dispute with bosses.

Members of the Unite union working at the company’s factories in Broughton, North Wales, and Filton, near Bristol, will vote until February 15.

Around 3,000 staff could walk out in March if the vote is passed and no agreement with management is reached.

Unite said that despite extensive negotiations, Airbus has failed to increase its offer to a level that workers are able to support.

Airbus factory
The Airbus factory in Broughton, North Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers at Airbus are committed to their jobs and their hard work and dedication is the reason for the company’s success. They fully deserve a fair pay increase.

“Unite is dedicated to prioritising the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and it will be giving its full support to our members at Airbus until this dispute is resolved.”

The union’s national officer for aerospace, Rhys McCarthy, said: “At the height of the pandemic workers at Airbus accepted a pay freeze. As the sector returns to normality, coupled with high inflation and increased living costs, workers deserve a fair pay increase.

“Workers are balloting for industrial action as a last resort due to negotiations having stalled.

“Unite remains committed to resolving this dispute through negotiations and is fully prepared to hold further talks with Airbus to secure an agreement which is acceptable to both sides.”

A spokesman for Airbus said the company will continue negotiations but added that the union’s move “will have a detrimental impact on our ongoing recovery from the crisis”.

He added: “The company made the offer in the context of an ongoing pandemic, which is the worst crisis our industry has ever faced, and the wider benefits structure which employees receive.

“Airbus in the UK managed to successfully navigate the first waves of the pandemic without the need for any compulsory redundancies at a cost of more than £100 million.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal