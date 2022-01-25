Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mitchells & Butlers dealt bloody nose by shareholders at AGM

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 4:07 pm
Mitchells & Butlers owns brands including Toby Carvery and Harvester (Mitchells & Butlers/PA)
Shareholders handed Toby Carvery owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) a bloody nose as more than a quarter voted against the reappointment of its chairman.

Investors in the company, which also owns All Bar One and Harvester, voted in numbers against the reappointment of a number of other directors and rejected its pay plan for bosses.

At its annual general meeting on Tuesday morning, the company said it passed all its resolutions.

However, it witnessed a significant vote against the reappointment of non-executive chairman Bob Ivell despite the move ultimately being approved.

It confirmed that 27.7% of votes were made against keeping Mr Ivell, who has been on the company board for the past decade, in the role.

Almost a quarter of shareholders – 24.6% – also voted against the reappointment of non-executive director Josh Levy.

Mr Levy, the son of Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy, was appointed to the board in 2015 at the age of 25.

A similar proportion of shareholders voted against Mr Levy’s reappointment at the past previous two AGMs.

More than 20% of shareholders also gave the thumbs down Eddie Irwin’s reappointment as another non-executive.

Meanwhile, 21.5% of shareholder votes were cast against the firm’s overall pay policy.

M&B added that it “notes the level of votes” against the remuneration report and resolutions regarding the reappointment of a number of directors.

It comes two weeks after the hospitality operator revealed that sales stalled over the key Christmas period as it was impacted by the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Sales over the four weeks around Christmas dropped by 10.2% as it witnessed a rise in cancellations.

