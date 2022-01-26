Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Single-parent families make up one in four Citizens Advice debt assessments

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 12:03 am
One in four people who completed a debt assessment with Citizens Advice in 2021 was in a single-parent family (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
One in four people who completed a debt assessment with Citizens Advice in 2021 was in a single-parent family (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

One in four people who completed a debt assessment with Citizens Advice in 2021 was in a single-parent family.

In total, around 280,000 people in England and Wales sought one-to-one help with debt in 2021, the charity said, with many more using its website.

Within this group, nearly 70,000 went on to complete a full debt assessment, which examines their income and spending, as well as their debts.

Some 88% of those completing a debt assessment owe money either to the Government or on essential bills, the charity found.

Issues with energy debts rose sharply in 2021, increasing by 51% compared with 2020, Citizens Advice added.

Problems with paying back benefit overpayments also increased. This was particularly the case with Universal Credit overpayment issues.

On average, people completing a debt assessment owed nearly £6,000.

Citizens Advice warned the situation “is only going to get worse in 2022”, adding that, from April, significant increases are expected in council tax and essential bills, particularly energy costs.

Chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “While all of us face the cost-of-living crisis, there are thousands of people who are already held back by their debts.

“The £700 million of debt our advisers helped with in 2021 is likely to be just the tip of the iceberg. With more price rises on the way, support is urgently required for those most in need.

“If you’re worried about your debts, taking action early is vital. Citizens Advice and other charities are here to help you find a way forward.”

Here are some tips from Citizens Advice for dealing with debt:

1. Make a list of who you owe money to and work out how much you owe.

2. Prioritise your debts. Work out how much you owe on rent or mortgage costs, energy bills and council tax. These are called priority debts as there can be serious consequences if you do not pay them. Talk to priority creditors and try to agree a repayment plan.

3. Work out how much you can pay. Create a budget by adding up your essential living costs, such as food, housing and other essential bills, and taking these away from your income. Any money you have spare can be put towards your debts.

4. Contact priority creditors quickly in urgent situations, for example if you are about to be evicted. Tell them you are seeking debt advice and ask if they can give you time to find a way forward.

5. Make sure you are receiving help you are entitled to. You might be eligible for benefits, grants from the Government or other charitable support.

6. If you are worried about being able to pay your priority debts, or cannot afford basics such as food, seek advice from Citizens Advice immediately. If you receive debt advice, your adviser may be able to help you get 60 days of “breathing space” to give you time to find a solution.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal