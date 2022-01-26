Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gino D’Acampo’s new cookbook helps Bloomsbury upgrade profits outlook

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 10:41 am
The launch of celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo's new family cookbook has helped publisher Bloomsbury hike its full-year sales and profit outlook after it notched up a strong festive season.
The launch of celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo’s new family cookbook has helped publisher Bloomsbury hike its full-year sales and profit outlook after it notched up a strong festive season. (Bloomsbury/PA)

The launch of celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo’s new family cookbook has helped publisher Bloomsbury hike its full-year sales and profit outlook after it notched up a strong festive season.

Shares in the group jumped more than 12% higher as it said profits were set to be “materially” ahead of market expectations for the year to February 28.

It comes after solid trading in the firm’s consumer division, for both adult and children’s titles, with standout best-sellers including Gino’s Italian Family Adventure.

Strong demand for Harry Potter titles have also buoyed recent sales for Bloomsbury (Bloomsbury/PA)

Sales were also boosted by strong demand for existing titles, such as the much-loved Harry Potter series, Madeline Miller’s Song Of Achilles, Samantha Shannon’s The Priory Of The Orange Tree and Susanna Clarke’s Piranesi.

This has meant group sales for the year are set to be “comfortably” ahead of the £197.1 million currently expected in the City, according to the firm.

Market expectations had seen underlying pre-tax profits reaching £20.1 million for the year.

It comes after Bloomsbury posted record sales and profits in the first half, with the group revealing book retailers had been stocking up early to avoid any Christmas disruption.

This helped revenues leap 29% higher to £100.7 million in the half-year to August 31.

Its latest update also saw the group announce it had reached a “major milestone” in its digital resources business, which supplies universities and other academic institutions.

It said it achieved the goal announced when the division was set up in 2016 for it to make £15 million of sales and £5 million of profit by 2021-22.

“Six years later we have done exactly that,” Bloomsbury said.

“Achieving this key long-term strategic goal, building high margin, quality revenues, demonstrates the strength and successful execution of our digital strategy.”

