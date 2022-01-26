Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wizz Air banks on busier schedule by summer

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 12:21 pm
Airlines have suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic (Steve Parsons/PA)
Airlines have suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic (Steve Parsons/PA)

Budget airline Wizz Air believes its planes will be nearly full this summer after several months of problems caused by Omicron.

The company said the variant has caused headwinds, but it is banking on a recovery later this year.

“Despite the short-term headwinds, we are cautiously optimistic for a continued recovery into spring and near-full utilisation from summer onwards,” chief executive Jozsef Varadi said in a statement to shareholders.

The end of last year showed a strong recovery from the malaise of 2020.

In the last three months Wizz carried 7.7 million passengers, over three times more than the same period a year earlier.

The boom came despite the impact of Omicron in December.

Pre-tax loss hit 266 million euros (£222 million), more than twice the loss in the same quarter in 2020.

Revenue rose 173% to 408 million euros (£340 million).

“The emergence of the Omicron variant and renewed travel restrictions impacted our trading performance late in the quarter and we expect demand in January, February and part of March to be impacted by ongoing travel uncertainty,” Mr Varadi said.

Therefore operating loss is expected to be higher in the three months to the end of March than it was in the previous three-month period.

Mr Varadi said: “We continued our investment in recruitment and training, bringing in more than 1,500 talented people since the start of last summer.

“In January 2022 we counted already 5,550 employees, surpassing our pre-pandemic number of colleagues, in support of our growth ambitions.

“Our fleet also continued to grow and we ended the quarter with 150 aircraft.”

Shares in the company had risen around 4.4% at midday on Wednesday.

Covid has proven tough for all airlines, as Governments put restrictions on both local and international travel.

While Wizz Air’s latest data suggests a rebound from the depths of 2020, it still carried more than two million fewer passengers in the last three months of last year than it did in 2019, before the pandemic.

