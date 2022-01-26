Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Restaurant firm Corbin & King forced into administration

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 12:23 pm
Restaurant company Corbin & King, which runs The Wolseley and The Delauney, has been forced into administration by top shareholder Minor International (Tim Ireland/PA)
Restaurant company Corbin & King, which runs The Wolseley and The Delauney, has been forced into administration by top shareholder Minor International (Tim Ireland/PA)

The restaurant firm behind celebrity hotspots The Wolseley and The Delauney has been forced into administration by its biggest shareholder.

Global hotel giant Minor International said it has appointed insolvency specialists for Corbin & King, which also owns Brasserie Zedel and other London restaurants.

The move comes after a lengthy dispute between the restaurant group and its biggest financial lender, which started during the pandemic amid debate over site openings.

Investment funds have since made cash refinancing offers to the administrators to keep the firms restaurants afloat, Sky News has reported.

Wolseley stock
The Wolseley restaurant’s owner, Corbin & King, has been forced into administration (Tim Ireland/PA)

US fund Knighthead Capital Management has reportedly tabled a £38 million move to refinance all outstanding loans to Minor.

Minor, which owns a 74% stake in Corbin & King, said it moved in hired administrators from FRP Advisory after it “was unable to meet its financial obligations”.

The Thai conglomerate added: “The joint administrators will now consider all their options in line with relevant statute and will provide further information to creditors in due course.

“Corbin & King Limited has been severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis and the uneven recovery of the hospitality sector poses further risks to business, as it does the entire sector.

“In this context, with Corbin & King facing major liquidity constraints and having already defaulted under its shareholder and third-party loan obligations since May 2020, the company requires strong financial support – for the sake of the outstanding employees and brands with the group – to survive and succeed.”

Dillip Rajakarier, group chief excutive of Minor International, told investors that all its offers to improve the company’s financial position were “rejected” by co-founder Jeremy King.

GQ Men Of The Year Awards – London
Co-founders Chris Corbin and Jeremy King have said they intend to buy back the restaurant company (Ian West/PA)

Mr King and Chris Corbin have said they intend to buy back the company, whose restaurants are continuing to trade despite the administration.

Administrators at FRP said they are now considering all possible options for the business.

Joint administrator Geoff Rowley said: “Corbin & King Group is one of the most well-established restaurant groups in the UK, but even they have not been immune to the challenges that continue to face the hospitality sector as a result of the pandemic.

“The joint administrators will now work with all stakeholders to consider all possible options for the company.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]