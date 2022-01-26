Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Hydrogen blend could see energy bills surge 16%, report warns

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 11:03 pm
More than a third of the UK’s gas is burned to heat homes (Joe Giddens/PA)
More than a third of the UK’s gas is burned to heat homes (Joe Giddens/PA)

Household energy bills could rise considerably if the Government and industry pushes ahead to replace some of the UK’s gas supply with hydrogen, a new report has claimed.

The Government is considering plans that would blend 20% hydrogen into the gas grid, which is possible without major changes to boilers and other infrastructure.

But analysis from research outfit Fraunhofer IEE found if these plans go ahead it could push up energy bills by 16% for homes, and even more in factories.

The final decision on whether to blend more hydrogen into the network will be taken next year, but the energy networks themselves have already reported they will be ready to take the move if needed.

Hydrogen can be used to run boilers, and it does not release anything other than water vapour when it burns.

In that sense it is a clean fuel, and its introduction could reduce carbon emissions. But an overwhelming majority of hydrogen is produced from natural gas, a process which emits carbon.

Hydrogen “is and will remain significantly more expensive than natural gas”, the report said.

University of Cambridge professor of mechanical engineering David Cebon said: “The UK’s plans to blend 20% hydrogen into the natural gas grid will only increase costs for both industrial consumers and households.

“The Government should take note of the findings of this important research, particularly during a gas price crisis we should not risk escalating energy costs.

“Hydrogen can be used in higher priority sectors with a greater impact on emissions.”

The report says the hydrogen plans would only reduce emissions by 7%. If instead this hydrogen is used in industry and other high sectors, emissions could drop by 30%, the report said.

The report deals with EU households, but the UK is one of the biggest consumers of gas in Europe.

In 2020, 38% of the UK’s gas demand was used for domestic heating, 29% to make electricity and 11% for industrial and commercial use, according to figures compiled by trade body Oil & Gas UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal