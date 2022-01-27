Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Electric bike maker raises £59m amid rise in demand from UK riders

By Press Association
January 27, 2022, 12:03 am
Founders of the electric bike maker company Cowboy (Cowboy/PA)
Electric bike maker Cowboy has raised 80 million US dollars (£59.2 million) to ramp up its global expansion into environmentally conscious travel.

The Brussels-based group’s latest funding round, which was led by investors Exor, HCVC and Siam Capital, has brought the total raised so far by the group to 120 million US dollars (£88.8 million).

It follows the release of the Cowboy 4, an electric bike targeted at urban riders.

With the investment the company plans to continue its US expansion, and open two new retail stores, the first in February in Paris followed by a second store in May in Berlin.

They also are aiming to produce more than 50% of bike parts and components in Europe, to reduce reliance on long-distance freight.

The investment round also saw it attract funding from Tiger Global, Index Ventures, Eothen, Isomer Opportunities Fund, Future Positive Capital and Triple Point Capital.

Cowboy first launched in the UK in November 2019 and its sales in the UK rose 90% in 2021 compared with 2020.

Electric bikes have been steadily increasing in popularity across the UK and worldwide, with 637,740 km (about 39,000 miles) ridden by Cowboy customers in Britain last year – a 230% increase on 2020.

Adrien Roose, co-founder and chief executive of Cowboy, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Siam Capital on board along with the renewed support of our investors to accelerate our company growth and product innovation.

“With this new capital, we’re bringing our industrial design and technological development in house.

“This will give us a further competitive edge as the most sought after electric bike brand.”

The company was founded in 2017 by start-up entrepreneurs Mr Roose, Karim Slaoui and Tanguy Goretti, and has won the Eurobike 2017, the Red Dot bicycle design award 2018 and the Red Dot Best of the Best award for product design in 2019 and 2021 models.

Tanguy Goretti, co-founder and chief technology officer of Cowboy, said: “In just over two months’ time since we released the new app, our riders have cycled almost 2.5 million kilometres.

“They’re riding further and more often – an 8% increase in distance travelled and a 15% increase in moving time.”

