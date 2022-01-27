Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
As oil price hits 90 dollars experts say ‘think carefully about investment’

By Press Association
January 27, 2022, 12:04 am
Drilling projects that would not have made financial sense a year ago could now be economical, the report warned (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Drilling projects that would not have made financial sense a year ago could now be economical, the report warned (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Oil giants should think twice about investing in new oil projects based on current surging prices or they could risk wasting billions, a new report has warned.

The price of Brent crude oil has increased by nearly 40 dollars (£29) per barrel in the last year, and hit 90 dollars (£66) on Wednesday for the first time since 2014.

It means that new drilling projects that would not have made financial sense a year ago could now be economical.

However, a report from Carbon Tracker warned that oil companies should not make the mistake of assuming that this high price will stick around.

“Companies may see high prices as a huge neon sign pointing towards investment in more supply,” said Axel Dalman, who helped write the report.

“However, this could become a nightmare scenario if they go ahead with projects which deliver oil around the time that demand starts to decline.

“Shareholders could face catastrophic levels of value destruction as prices fall.”

If they make long-term investment decisions under the belief that the price will remain high, oil firms could stand to lose 500 billion dollars (£370 billion) if prices fell to around 40 dollars on average after 2026.

This is a “conservative assumption”, Carbon Tracker said, as the world moves more and more towards non-fossil fuel alternatives.

New estimates show, for instance, that one in seven vehicles sold this year will be electric.

Co-author Mike Coffin said: “We know demand will weaken as the policy response to the climate crisis and deployment of new technologies accelerates.

“Failure to acknowledge the sea change risks wasting huge amounts of capital, delivering sub-par returns to investors, and locking-in emissions that take the world beyond Paris goals.”

Instead the report finds that companies should invest in shale oil projects, which can ramp up production quickly while energy prices are high.

That would present a better alternative, rather than betting that oil prices will stay high during the several years it will take to develop conventional projects.

