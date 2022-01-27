Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Estimated 2.5 million households miss payments in January – survey

By Press Association
January 27, 2022, 12:04 am
PICTURE POSED BY MODEL File photo dated 08/01/22 of a person holding an energy bill (Danny Lawson/PA)
An estimated 2.5 million UK households missed payments in January, a significant increase on the month before, as increases in the cost of living start to “hit hard”, research suggests.

The number of households to miss or default on at least one mortgage, rent, loan, credit card or bill payment rose from an estimated 1.7 million in December last year to 2.5 million in January, according to the latest findings from Which?’s consumer insight tracker.

More than half of those surveyed (58%) said they had recently been affected by increased food prices, and 56% said they had been affected by energy price rises.

Just under a fifth (17%) reported a recent increase in their housing costs, and the same proportion reported an increase in the price they pay for broadband and mobile services.

Half of those polled (51%) said they had been putting the heating on less frequently due to energy price rises, and 46% had reduced their usage of lights or appliances around the home.

A lit ring on a gas hob (Yui Mok/PA)
Of those who had experienced higher food prices, one in 10 (10%) said they had skipped meals, 9% prioritised meals for other family members and 3% had used a food bank.

Which? consumer rights spokesman Adam French said: “Our research shows millions of households have missed or defaulted on payments this month alone.

“This is hugely concerning as it suggests the cost of living crisis is already starting to hit hard, especially for those on lower incomes.

“The Government and businesses must urgently put measures in place to support those struggling to make ends meet.

“People should not be saddled with spiralling debts because of circumstances completely outside their control.”

The consumer insight tracker is an online poll of approximately 2,000 adults conducted monthly by Yonder on behalf of Which?

