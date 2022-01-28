Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Creditors head to court as businesses struggle with debts, report shows

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 8:29 am Updated: January 28, 2022, 10:13 am
Businesses across the country have been under pressure during lockdowns (Mike Egerton/PA)
Businesses are bracing for the full force of debts accumulated during the pandemic to hit as Covid reliefs unwind, a new report has claimed.

Corporate restructuring specialist Begbies Traynor said there have been significant spikes in key indicators that companies are under pressure.

The number of UK businesses that reported “significant financial distress” rose in the three months to the end of December to 589,168.

That is a 5% increase from the quarter before.

The company’s data also shows that the number of County Court Judgments has more than doubled.

This is a “key early sign of future insolvencies”, Begbies said, as creditors head to courts to reclaim what they are owed.

If businesses cannot pay up, many will fall into insolvency.

“The latest data indicates that the debt storm which has been brewing for years, but had been held off by measures to provide breathing space for companies, could now be about to hit, sending shockwaves through many industries,” Begbies said.

“As Covid reliefs unwind, financially distressed companies brace for full force of debts to hit.”

Separate figures from the Insolvency Service on Friday showed that the number of creditors’ voluntary liquidations rose 15% to 4,175 between the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Compulsory liquidations rose from 110 to 147, while “other insolvencies” jumped from 188 to 305.

Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies, said: “Businesses that have bravely battled through the pandemic could now start to fail as the pressures they face become too much.

“Support from the Government such as furlough payments, tax reliefs and a moratorium on landlords being able to evict businesses due to rent arrears cannot go on forever.

“Without these measures in place to protect them, a rising number of companies will have no other option but to relinquish their business after two years of struggling on in the economic uncertainty that has been tempered by measures to combat the impact of coronavirus.”

She warned that, together with the economic fallout from Covid, a spike in inflation has caused the “perfect economic storm” for many smaller companies.

Inflation is the biggest threat to the economy, Ms Palmer said, and the construction sector is looking especially shaky as it also faces shortages of raw materials.

Yet the taxman is at least trying to help. “Anecdotally, we are hearing stories about HMRC giving companies two or even three years to pay their tax bills,” Ms Palmer said.

“Extra leniency may not be an official policy, but it sends a signal that officials are trying to help businesses survive – even though it might only be delaying the inevitable.”

