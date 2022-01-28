Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drivers on London Underground’s Night Tube to stage fresh strikes

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 11:01 am
London Underground drivers are staging fresh strikes this weekend in a deadlocked row over the Night Tube (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
London Underground drivers are staging fresh strikes this weekend in a deadlocked row over the Night Tube (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fresh strikes will be held by drivers on London’s Night Tube this weekend as a dispute over rosters remains deadlocked.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on the Central and Victoria lines will walk out for eight hours on Friday and Saturday evenings, with similar action planned every weekend until June.

The union has accused London Underground (LU) bosses of a “deafening silence” over the row, but Transport for London (TfL) says it remains open to talks.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We are calling on Tube bosses to end their deafening silence and take up the opportunity of resuming negotiations with the aim of resolving the Night Tube dispute.

“The action continues tonight despite the fact that we believe there are simple and cost-free options that would enable us to consider suspending the action. We cannot make any progress if LU continue to give us the cold shoulder.

“With London heading back towards some normality at last, the settlement of this dispute should be a priority for the mayor and his officials and that means showing a willingness to recommence the talks process.

“The issue at the heart of the dispute, protecting the work/life balance of drivers, cannot be swept under the carpet and needs to be addressed rather than dismissed.

“RMT stands ready to get talks back on. ”

A TfL spokesperson said: “We remain open to talks with the RMT, in the hope this long-running strike action can be called off.

“During the six months of regular (conciliation service) Acas talks on this matter, it’s become clear that there are no new or workable proposals. However we remain in touch with both the RMT and Acas in the hope that a resolution can be found.

“Our position remains that since changes to our rosters, which have been agreed with our other union, were implemented, they’ve been a positive change for the organisation and our staff, helping us to keep London moving, become a fairer place to work and bringing back Night Tube.

“Despite the strike action, we’re running a good Night Tube service on the Victoria Line and a regular service on the Central Line, with at least two trains per hour through central London.

“We’ve made changes to driver rosters to preserve a near-normal Tube service while also giving drivers the opportunity for full-time work, new flexible part-time work and long-term job certainty.

“There are no job losses, and those few who want to remain on the previous rosters have been able to do so as a result of the changes made, and we have assured Tube drivers that night shifts usually can be swapped with colleagues for duties at other times of day.”

