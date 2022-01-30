Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

BT investors to find out if Omicron absences hit broadband rollout

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 9:03 am
(BT/PA)
(BT/PA)

Investors in telecoms giant BT will be keen to hear whether the company’s full fibre broadband rollout was negatively affected by the Omicron surge over the festive period.

Several companies have reported major staff shortages during the latest wave and BT may be no different.

In November, BT said it had reached six million homes and costed between £250 and £350 per property.

Investors will also want to know whether costs are coming down when the company updates the stock market on Thursday.

In November bosses said they reached a target of £3 billion in cost savings 18 months early.

Current estimates suggest the rollout should be complete by 2026 and the 5G network expansion is half-way through.

Shareholders will also want to find out any information on French billionaire investor Patrick Drahi and whether he has plans to increase his stake in the company.

His stake reached 18% in December, after he steadily built throughout the year through his Altice business, and share prices at BT rose by 28% over the period.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “There is quiet buzz of speculation lingering in the background that Altice will ultimately make a move even if they’ve been warned regulators will take a long hard look at any plans.

“His interest in the business also gives it an added sheen – there must be something attractive if such an experienced operator is taking a look.”

However, Ms Hewson also said that BT lost ground during the first half of the financial year across other sectors, including its consumer arm, its global cloud and security unit, and business services.

BT revealed in November at its interim results that revenues in the six months to the end of September had fallen 3% to £10.3 billion.

The company also resumed paying a dividend to shareholders, after scrapping it to focus on building reserves for its full fibre broadband rollout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal