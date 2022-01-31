Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Poke House eyes stock market listing as it ramps up UK and global expansion

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 12:03 am
Restaurant chain Poke House has revealed plans for a stock market flotation in London and New York after sealing the latest deal to expand globally (Poke House/PA)
Restaurant chain Poke House has revealed plans for a stock market flotation in London and New York after sealing the latest deal to expand its global footprint.

The Californian-inspired poke bowl chain, which last year bought Ahi Poke in London to launch its assault on the UK market, is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) in around two years’ time.

Speaking to the PA news agency, co-founder Matteo Pichi said the group is working towards a listing in London and New York, but wants to ramp up its expansion first.

The Italian group recently sealed a deal to launch across the US, with a major investment in Los Angeles-based poke brand Sweetfin.

Poke House co-founder Matteo Pichi wants to more than double revenues in 2022 (Poke House/PA)

The Sweetfin chain has 15 sites across the US and adds to Poke House’s 75 restaurants across the UK, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain.

Poke House is pressing ahead with plans to open another 65 across the UK on top of its existing six in London, with aims to launch 80 in total this year globally.

It comes amid a target to more than double sales this year to 100 million euros (£84 million), up from 40 million euros (£33 million) in 2021 and 10 million euros (£8 million) in 2020.

Mr Pichi said the group is using its expertise in food restaurant technology to invest and grow in the sector.

Having launched at the end of 2018, much of its growth has been through the pandemic.

“We have always been in the middle of a storm,” said Mr Pichi.

“But we have managed these problems better then other groups because we’re more agile and can close and reopen sites quickly.”

He said the sector was still under pressure from the spread of the Omicron variant, supply chain challenges and worker shortages, with Brexit having added to the recruitment headache.

The group had to temporarily close some UK sites recently due to staff absences, but said all restaurants in London are now open.

He also expects a rebound from March onwards after a “couple more months of uncertainty”.

