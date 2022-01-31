Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Purplebricks swings to loss amid deposit woes

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 8:47 am
The estate and letting agent has faced a rough year on the stock market (Purplebricks/PA)
Online estate agent Purplebricks has swung to a loss in the last six-month period as the business lost market share to its rivals.

Purplebricks said that it had taken a £12.9 million loss before tax in the six months to the end of October, compared to a 4.3 million profit in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue meanwhile dipped 7% to £41.3 million, the business said.

The business said that it had seen a 38% drop in instructions, as it lost 0.9 percentage points of market share.

However, due to booming housing costs, the amount of revenue it made per instruction rose 15% to £1,642.

“The first half was undoubtedly challenging, with the implementation of a major change to our operating model coinciding with the UK property market experiencing a substantial fall in new instructions,” said chief executive Vic Darvey.

“This dynamic led to a disappointing financial performance but we are confident that we now have the right levers in place to drive a stronger financial performance going forward.”

The publication of the company’s results for the half year had been delayed by over a month after it discovered a potentially costly problem in how it communicated to tenants.

Its lettings arm had not properly explained to tenants that their deposits had been put in a protection scheme.

This promises to prove costly for the business. However, on Monday Purplebricks revealed that it may not be as expensive as first thought.

It originally thought that tenants would claim back between £2 million and £9 million under the Housing Act. It now predicts claims will reach just £3.6 million.

Shares in the company rose 2.7% on Monday, but are down by nearly four fifths compared to a year ago.

