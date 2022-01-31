Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Guinness to open £73m microbrewery venue in London

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 1:27 pm
Guinness has announced plans for a £73m London brewery site (Diageo/PA)
Guinness is to open a £73 million microbrewery in central London next year after soaring sales for the stout brand.

Diageo, the London-based drinks giant behind Guinness, said it will open the new venue at Old Brewer’s Yard in Covent Garden in Autumn 2023.

The firm’s British boss said the move was a sign of the strength of the brand following the pandemic and hailed it as a vote of confidence in London.

“We’re excited to create a new home for Guinness in the heart of London,” commented Dayalan Nayager, managing director of Diageo GB.

“Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard’ will strengthen London’s hospitality community and be a must-visit destination for thousands of visitors to enjoy.”

The move comes as Diageo seeks to make more money from venues, having opened a Guinness Storehouse in Dublin and the new Johnnie Walker Princes Street venue in Edinburgh, which opened last year.

Guinness has also opened a brewery to the public in Baltimore and is reportedly planning on opening another US site.

Diageo said the site will create up to 150 jobs and provide training for bartenders and other hospitality professionals.

Mr Nayager told the PA news agency that Guinness has witnessed a 30% jump in sales as it was boosted by the reopening of hospitality following lockdown periods.

“The brand is in very strong health, the strongest it’s been for a number of years,” he said.

“Over a number of years we’ve seen a really strong trend and it’s particularly noticeable at the moment.

“The brand is hugely successful in London so it makes complete sense for us to have this physical presence in the city.”

It comes a week after Diageo, which also owns brands including Gordon’s gin and Baileys, posted a 19% sales increase over the last six months of the year.

