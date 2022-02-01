Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watchdog struggles to hire lawyers as salaries soar in private sector

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 11:25 am
Salaries have soared for City lawyers in recent months. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Salaries have soared for City lawyers in recent months. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The competition watchdog is struggling to attract qualified staff because of soaring salaries in a booming private sector, its boss has said.

Dr Andrea Coscelli said that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) needs to hire more staff to ensure that it exercises its post-Brexit powers, but that it is difficult to fill some jobs.

“For mergers, antitrust and digital it is a bit tougher, because the private sector market is very hot at the moment in those areas,” he told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

“As you know there’s very significant M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activity and salaries for lawyers have increased very significantly.

“We have civil service pay scales – we’ve had a pay freeze over the last 12 months – so it’s not super easy,”

He said this was “a risk” for the CMA going forward.

Since Brexit the watchdog has had to take over many of the powers that were previously run by the European Commission in Brussels.

It has pushed Mr Coscelli’s budget from £65 million to £130 million a year. However his staff are still only paid civil servant wages, which struggle to compete with private law practices.

He also said the CMA does not have the powers it needs to go after companies that break consumer laws.

“The reality is that we have powers that we think are not really sufficient to deal with the level of detriment we see,” he said.

“We have to be quite selective about what we go after. The reason is that we cannot fine companies, so if we find a problem we have to threaten to take companies to court.”

He added: “Not having fining powers – as a number of lawyers have told me – doesn’t really make the case for compliance. Because essentially companies are sitting there, waiting to see whether we go after them or not.”

Mr Coscelli said: “18 months ago we did a big study on online advertising and we found a number of problems there,” he said.

“So in an ideal world we would want to have new powers and be able to designate Google and Facebook as having strategic market status and impose a code of conduct on them. We think that would be plan A, the best way forward.”

He said that the CMA’s current powers are “plan B” and could lead to it spending years going through the courts.

