2.3 million taxpayers have until end of February to avoid late filing penalties

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 1:29 pm
More than two million taxpayers need to file their self-assessment returns by the end of February in order to avoid penalties.

More than 10.2 million customers filed their 2020/21 tax returns by the usual January 31 deadline, figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) show.

Some 2.3 million remaining customers who were expected to file by January 31 now have until February 28 to submit their late 2020/21 tax return and avoid a late filing penalty.

HMRC previously announced it was waiving penalties for a month for late filing of tax returns and late payments.

It means anyone who was unable to file by January 31 will not receive a late filing penalty – provided they file by February 28.

However, interest will be charged from February 1 on any amounts outstanding, as usual, so it is still better to pay as soon as possible.

HMRC said more than 630,000 customers filed on the January 31 deadline day and the peak was between 4pm and 4.59pm, when 52,475 customers completed their self-assessment.

Some 20,947 customers completed their tax return in the final hour before midnight.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “We’re waiving penalties this year, to give those who missed the deadline an extra month.

“And customers can set up a monthly payment plan online if they’re worried about paying their tax bill. Search ‘self assessment’ on gov.uk to find out more.”

