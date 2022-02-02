Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Vodafone enjoys revenue boost as tourists return

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 7:43 am
Vodafone said sales increased in the final three months of 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Vodafone said sales increased in the final three months of 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mobile phone giant Vodafone said revenues in the UK improved in the final three months of 2021 with more visitors leading to an increase in roaming charges.

The company said revenues were up 0.9% in the quarter compared with a 0.6% rise in the previous three months, although there was a fall in business customers.

Bosses said they signed up 152,000 new mobile customers, with good demand for iPhones and a successful Black Friday campaign.

Customer loyalty rates improved, with churn down by 1.9 percentage points year on year to 12.5%, it added.

Vodafone’s broadband customer base also increased by 29,000 in the quarter, meaning the company now offers the service to nearly one million customers.

The falls in business contracts was due to pressure on persuading multinational customers to renew and a decision to end a multinational contract in the previous quarter.

Vodafone’s UK business fared better than its Italian and Spanish offerings, which saw revenues dip 1.3% and 1.6% respectively.

In both countries, the business said price pressures and tough competition were to blame.

Vodafone’s biggest market – Germany – saw an increase in revenues of 1.1% driven by business customer usage.

But the company was hit by stricter Covid-19 restrictions, with footfall to stores 50% below pre-pandemic levels.

Globally, Vodafone said revenues for the three months to the end of December rose 4.3% to 11.7 billion euros (£7.8 billion) and flagged good growth in Africa, where it has 187 million customers in eight countries.

