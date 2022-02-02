Hotel chain Hilton announces plans to recruit 1,000 new employees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Hotel chain Hilton announces plans to recruit 1,000 new employees

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 5:03 pm
The London Hilton (Ian West/PA)
The London Hilton (Ian West/PA)

Hotel chain Hilton is aiming to recruit 1,000 new employees this year under its expansion plans.

Jobs on offer include apprentice chefs, housekeepers and beauty therapists as well as managerial roles.

Hilton also announced plans to open a number of new hotels in 2022, including in Bath, Silverstone and London.

Around 4,000 staff were taken on last year despite the impact of the virus crisis, the company said.

Julie Baker, UK & Ireland vice president operations at Hilton said: “Whether you’re looking for better flexibility, career progression or want to embrace something completely new, Hilton truly prides itself on creating an award-winning workplace culture where team members are nurtured and can thrive.

“We are utterly thrilled to see the green shoots of recovery and welcome all prospective candidates to apply online, and find out more about the many varied opportunities available.”

