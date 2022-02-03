Firms fined £35m for colluding in drug supply to NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Firms fined £35m for colluding in drug supply to NHS

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 8:01 am
Four drugs firms and a private equity group have been fined more than £35m by the competition watchdog for colluding to restrict the supply of an anti-nausea tablet, sending costs to the NHS soaring by 700% (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Four drugs firms and a private equity group have been fined more than £35m by the competition watchdog for colluding to restrict the supply of an anti-nausea tablet, sending costs to the NHS soaring by 700% (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Five firms have been fined more than £35 million by the competition watchdog for colluding to restrict the supply of an anti-nausea tablet, sending costs to the NHS soaring by 700%.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said drugs firms Alliance Pharmaceuticals, Lexon, Medreich and former and current owners of Focus, Advanz and private equity group Cinven broke the law by striking an illegal arrangement over the supply of Prochlorperazine – an important treatment for nausea, dizziness and migraines.

The NHS saw the price of the drug surge by 700% from £6.49 per pack of 50 tablets to £51.68 between 2013 and 2017, according to the CMA.

This saw annual costs to the NHS for the drug soar from around £2.7 million to about £7.5 million, even though the number of packs dispensed fell.

The CMA’s investigation found the firms colluded to ensure a competitor was paid not to launch a product, which enabled price increases.

The CMA said Alliance appointed Focus as its distributor and Lexon and Medreich were paid a share of the profits earned by Focus on the supply of the Alliance drug.

In its findings, the regulator said that, before entering into the arrangement, Lexon and Medreich had been taking steps to launch their jointly developed rival drug.

Although Medreich obtained a licence to supply Prochlorperazine in January 2014, it did not supply the product until late 2017.

The CMA’s fines include £7.9 million for Alliance Pharmaceuticals, a £7.3 million fine for Lexon, a £4.6 million penalty for Medreich and a fine for Focus of £15.5 million, split between current owner Advanz and previous parent Cinven.

Medreich’s fine was reduced by 40% for admission and co-operation with the probe.

The CMA said Advanz, Cinven and Lexon have all been issued with fines in previous CMA pharmaceutical investigations, with penalties for Advanz and Cinven marking the first time a company has been fined by the watchdog in three separate investigations.

Chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “These firms conspired to stifle competition in the supply of this important medication, so that the NHS – the main buyer of the drugs – lost the opportunity for increased choice and lower prices.

“While the arrangement was in place, the price increased significantly for a drug that people rely on to manage debilitating nausea, dizziness and migraines.”

He added: “All firms should know that we will not hesitate to take action like this against any businesses that collude at the expense of the NHS.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal