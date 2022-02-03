Waitrose scraps free newspaper for loyalty card customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Waitrose scraps free newspaper for loyalty card customers

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 10:07 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 1:15 pm
Waitrose is scrapping its free newspaper offer to loyalty card customers (Waitrose/PA)

Waitrose is scrapping its free newspaper offer to loyalty card customers in a move that risks a repeat of the outrage it faced when it ended free coffee in 2017.

The upmarket supermarket chain, owned by the John Lewis Partnership, has circulated an email to customers who hold a myWaitrose card, informing them that they will no longer receive a free newspaper when they spend £10 or more from February 22.

A spokesman said the free newspaper offer was only being used by around 5% of members.

The email reads: “Nobody shops quite like you – so we’re updating myWaitrose to make it even more personal.

“As part of these changes, the myWaitrose newspaper offer will be ending on 22 February 2022. But we’re replacing it with something new – look our for updates in the coming weeks.

“Thank you for your continued loyalty.”

Waitrose is promising personalised offers, special members-only prices, and discounts on cooking classes.

In 2017 the supermarket faced a backlash when it introduced new rules forcing myWaitrose customers to buy items first before claiming their free tea or coffee. Stores later closed the machines “for the time being”.

Waitrose added: “Look out for updates in the coming weeks – and in the meantime, keep using your myWaitrose card, because the more you use it, the more personalised we’ll be able to make your offers.”

The move immediately provoked an angry response from customers.

On Twitter, Richard Stitson fumed: “So you’re removing the free newspaper from #mywaitrose later this month. I’ve never taken you up on the free coffee but the free paper is what makes me shop at Waitrose. Looks like I’ll be clocking up more #LidlPlus spend in @LidlGB in future! Bad move. Lost my loyalty.”

And Kien Tan tweeted: “No more free newspaper? This is literally the only reason why my parents go to #Waitrose several times a week (“we need to spend £10!”). And after killing free coffee too. JLP really got a death wish…”

A Waitrose spokesman said: “We’re improving the myWaitrose programme to offer customers personalised discounts on the products they buy most.

“While the newspaper offer was enjoyed by some of our customers, in reality it was only being used by around 5% of members.

“The new approach will mean that all members can make greater savings by receiving benefits tailored to them.”

