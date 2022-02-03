Union hails ‘huge win’ in ‘firing and rehiring’ fight with Tesco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Union hails ‘huge win’ in ‘firing and rehiring’ fight with Tesco

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 11:13 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 1:19 pm
A judge has ruled on a High Court fight between Tesco and Usdaw (PA)
A judge has ruled on a High Court fight between Tesco and Usdaw (PA)

Lawyers representing a union have hailed a judge’s ruling on a “firing and rehiring” High Court fight with Tesco as a “huge win” for workers.

Usdaw said Tesco was acting “unconscionably” by trying to “unilaterally remove” workers’ entitlement to retained pay.

Tesco disputed the claims and has indicated that it will consider an appeal.

A High Court judge on Thursday made rulings in favour of Usdaw.

Tesco court fight
The Royal Courts of Justice, where a judge who oversaw the fight between Usdaw and Tesco is based (PA)

Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, who is based in London, had considered arguments at an online High Court hearing in May.

Lawyers representing Usdaw had said Tesco was proposing to issue notices of termination and offer re-engagement on new terms which did not include retained pay.

Union bosses asked Mrs Justice Ellenbogen to “restrain” Tesco.

Lawyers representing Tesco said bosses were using a “contractual mechanism” open to employers.

Lawyer Neil Todd, who represented Usdaw and is based at Thompsons Solicitors, said, after the ruling: “This is a huge win for the workers and for Usdaw.

“The practice of firing and rehiring staff on less favourable terms and conditions has been in widespread use over the last 18 months as employers try to erode rights that have been hard fought for and are there to protect some of the lowest paid in society.”

Joanne McGuinness, Usdaw’s national officer, added: “Companies are more frequently resorting to using fire and rehire tactics when they want to reduce employees’ terms and conditions of employment.”

A spokeswoman for Thompsons Solicitors said Usdaw had succeeded in a claim against Tesco which would “protect its workers from unfair fire and rehire tactics”.

She said Usdaw had brought the case on behalf of 42 workers employed by Tesco at distribution centres in  Daventry, Northamptonshire, and Litchfield, Staffordshire.

“The group faced having their wages cut as part of a change to their terms and conditions of employment by Tesco,” she added.

“Today’s High Court ruling will prevent the supermarket’s ‘fire and rehire’ practice in this case where it had sought to lay people off and re-employ them on new contracts, with less favourable terms and conditions, in England.

“The court noted that the 42 workers had been guaranteed an entitlement to a specific payment labelled ‘retained pay’ to keep them within the business, which Tesco intended to remove by firing and then rehiring them.

“The judge held that there was an implied term in the workers’ contracts that the right to terminate employment could not be exercised if the aim was to remove a right to ‘retained pay’.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “A very small number of colleagues in our UK distribution network receive a supplement to their pay, which was offered a number of years ago as an incentive to retain colleagues.

“We now have over 16,000 colleagues working in distribution, the vast majority of whom do not receive this top up, and so we took the decision last year to phase it out.

“We made a fair offer to colleagues, and many of them chose to accept this. We are disappointed with today’s outcome and we are currently considering whether we will appeal this decision.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]