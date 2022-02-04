‘Slow start’ to 2022 for shops as footfall improves slightly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Slow start’ to 2022 for shops as footfall improves slightly

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 12:03 am
Shopper footfall improved slightly in January (Ben Birchall/PA)
Shopper footfall improved slightly last month as experts noted a “slow start” to 2022 despite the easing of Omicron restrictions.

New data from the monthly BRC-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor showed that footfall remained significantly below pre-pandemic levels, although the picture is markedly different across areas of the UK.

Total footfall across shopping destinations in January was 17.1% lower than the same period in 2020, before the pandemic struck.

However, this reflected a 1.5 percentage point improvement on December.

The increase against December was driven by the relaxation in Omicron-related pandemic restrictions and the reduction in Covid-19 cases over the month.

British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson said she hopes to see a further improvement in shopper numbers over the coming months.

“It was a slow start to 2022, with only minor improvements to UK footfall despite a significant decline in Covid cases,” she said.

“Indeed, it was quality over quantity in January; less people visited retail parks and shopping centres, but those who did went to more stores at each location.
“It is likely the January sales influenced this behaviour, encouraging consumers to shop around in their quest to find the best deals.”

High street footfall for the month was down 24.2% against pre-pandemic levels from two years earlier.

Shopping centres also continued to be the worst hit areas following the pandemic, with footfall down 37.5% against 2020 levels, and 0.9 percentage points below December’s performance.

Meanwhile, retail parks saw footfall down 13% on pre-pandemic levels, with this reflecting a 3.8 percentage point fall on December.

Northern Ireland again saw the shallowest footfall decline of all regions, with a 9.5% drop against the same month two years ago.

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant for Sensormatic Solutions, said: “While total retail shopper traffic improved marginally on December’s figures, footfall’s recovery remains plateaued.

“January became the fourth successive month in which shopper counts struggled to reach the highest recovery levels seen back in October.

“With the Government dropping Covid Plan B curbs and work from home guidance, retailers will be hoping consumer confidence will also return along with the commuter trade to boost footfall and put a spring back in to the step of the high street’s recovery.”

