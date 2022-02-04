Grant Shapps promises train passengers ‘big improvements’ in timetables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Grant Shapps promises train passengers ‘big improvements’ in timetables

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 8:09 am
Train passengers frustrated by emergency timetables will see ‘big improvements’ starting in the next fortnight, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has pledged (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Train passengers frustrated by emergency timetables will see ‘big improvements’ starting in the next fortnight, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has pledged (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Train passengers frustrated by emergency timetables will see “big improvements” in the next fortnight, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has pledged.

Hundreds of daily services were axed in December and January in the wake of staff shortages caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

It was estimated in early January that around 10% of rail staff were absent from work.

But despite cases of the virus falling, train timetables remain more than a fifth below pre-pandemic levels.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps alights at Oakhampton station
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said ‘we’re starting to see big increases in the number of people travelling’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

In an interview with the PA news agency, Mr Shapps revealed he is speaking to train operators “all the time” to ensure their timetables “come back up to spec”.

He said: “In the next couple of weeks we should start to see big improvements.

“Of course, we’re timing that alongside the fact that not everyone is back to work yet but we’re starting to see big increases in the number of people travelling.”

Latest provisional Department for Transport figures show the number of journeys made on Britain’s railways on Monday was at 51% of pre-pandemic levels.

Train operators say they introduced the emergency timetables to provide a more reliable service following weeks of widespread short-notice cancellations.

Mr Shapps was asked if the rail industry will need to make permanent cuts to its operations as taxpayer support which has kept services running during the virus crisis is reduced.

The Cabinet minister replied: “What I want to see is railways expand not shrink.

“I’m opening new lines to do that. There’s a very bright long-term future.

“Obviously, with regards to how much people travel and at what speed they return to work, we need to make sure the timetables match that.

“But our commitment to the railways, I think, is second to none.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal