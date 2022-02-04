New car sales down 23% on pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

New car sales down 23% on pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 9:37 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:49 am
Demand for new cars remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels but sales of electric models continue to buck the trend (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Demand for new cars remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels but sales of electric models continue to buck the trend.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 115,087 new cars were registered in the UK in January.

That is an increase of 27.5% on the same month last year, when showrooms across the country were closed due to coronavirus lockdowns.

But last month’s registrations were 22.9% lower than in January 2020, which was before the virus crisis affected the industry.

(PA Graphics)
Sales continue to be restricted by low consumer confidence and the global shortage of computer chips, which is limiting supply.

One in five new car buyers last month chose a plug-in vehicle.

Battery electric vehicle registrations were up 130.6% year on year, while demand for plug-in hybrids grew by 47.3%.

Private registrations of all new car types rose by 64.1%.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Given the lockdown-impacted January 2021, this month’s figures were always going to be an improvement, but it is still reassuring to see a strengthening market.

“Once again it is electrified vehicles that are driving the growth, despite the ongoing headwinds of chip shortages, rising inflation and the cost-of-living squeeze.

“2022 is off to a reasonable start, however, and, with around 50 new electrified models due for release this year, customers will have an ever greater choice, which can only be good for our shared environmental ambitions.”

Ian Plummer, director at automotive classified advertising business Auto Trader, said it would be “premature” to describe the new car market as “firing on all cylinders”.

“The vice-like grip on new car volumes caused by supply chain issues appears to be easing to a firm hug,” he said.

“Although the market remains way down on pre-Covid levels, the figures for January show a positive increase in sales over the same month last year.”

Alex Buttle, co-founder of used car marketplace Motorway.co.uk, said the car manufacturing industry has “tough months ahead” as there is “little evidence to suggest an easing of ongoing supply chain blockages and microchip shortages”.

The SMMT issued a downward revision for how many new cars it expects will be registered this year, from 1.96 million in October 2021 to 1.90 million due to ongoing constraints on demand.

