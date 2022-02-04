Upper Crust owner SSP’s January trade hit by Omicron spread

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Upper Crust owner SSP’s January trade hit by Omicron spread

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 10:29 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:31 am
Upper Crust owner SSP has said its recovery is on track despite January trade being affected by the spread of the Omicron variant (Aaron Chown/PA)
The spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 knocked Upper Crust owner SSP in January but the hospitality firm has said its recovery is still on track.

Shares in the company, which also runs Caffe Ritazza, rose after it cheered a “good start” to the year despite the effect of Omicron.

SSP revealed that the spread of the variant and associated government restrictions “had an impact on passenger numbers in many of our markets”.

It told shareholders that sales over the past eight weeks – from December 6 to January 30 – were at around 57% of the levels of two years ago.

Sales in the preceding nine weeks had been at around 66% of pre-pandemic levels.

A Caffe Ritazza in London Waterloo station (Aaron Chown/PA)

Trade in December was “resilient” despite rising Covid case numbers, the firm said.

However, it saw trade “soften” in early January following the impact of restrictions.

Nevertheless, recent weeks “have been more encouraging”, as it was boosted by the relaxation of restrictions, including the easing of Plan B measures in England and other curbs across the devolved nations.

Trends are moving in a positive direction in the rail sector amid a recovery in commuter numbers, the company added.

It held firm on its revenue and earnings guidance despite the impact of Omicron.

SSP also revealed that more than a quarter of its estate remains closed as global travel passenger numbers continue to be depressed.

The company said: “We are continuing to actively manage unit openings and closures in response to the fluctuating demand and currently have around 1,950 units open, around 72% of the estate, a similar number to that reported in early December.”

Shares in the company were up 2.5% at 270.9p in early trading on Friday.

