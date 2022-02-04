British Airways launches plant-based menus at airport lounges

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

British Airways is introducing plant-based menus at airport lounges.

The airline said the new food offering – which includes a burger – will initially be available at its Heathrow lounges before appearing at US airports.

It is part of BA’s efforts to boost its sustainability.

At Heathrow, the carrier has installed water stations and is replacing plastic water bottles with glasses.

It aims to remove single-use plastic across its business.

An initiative enabling passengers to use their phone to order food delivered to their table was introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic and will remain in use.

British Airways also pledged to make its onboard food and drinks offering “more akin to one that customers would have experienced pre-pandemic”.

The plant-based menus will initially be available in BA’s lounges at Heathrow (PA)

From next month, passengers travelling in Club Europe cabins can expect “a more premium service with new delicious menus with more options”, it said.

The airline also promised “exciting changes” to its long-haul catering.

Meanwhile, the carrier is introducing a new baggage tracing system allowing passengers to track their bags on their phone throughout their journey.

Tom Stevens, BA’s director of brand and customer experience, said: “We’re committed to ensuring we deliver a premium proposition for our customers throughout their journey with us and when we do so, we need to ensure that sustainability is at the heart of it.

“We want to create an even better British Airways and know that we need to keep making changes to the customer experience with things like alternative menus, reducing plastics and introducing new technology to get us to where we want to be.

“In addition to these improvements, we are also moving ahead at speed with some of the larger initiatives that we promised to our customers, such as the rollout of our award-winning business class seat, Club Suite.”