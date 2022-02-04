Home offices have become an ‘easy target’ for thieves, warns insurer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Home offices have become a growing target for thieves during the past year, figures from an insurer suggest.

Thefts from outbuildings and office sheds increased by 43% last year, according to data from LV= General Insurance, which compared claims between 2020 and 2021.

Many people have added a new standalone office space to their house during the coronavirus pandemic.

But LV= warned that many people are forgetting to lock windows and doors at the end of the working day or do not have secure enough locks.

This is leaving high value items like laptops, mobile phones and gym equipment at risk of being stolen by thieves who do not have to worry about burglar alarms going off.

LV= said burglaries tended to make up a bigger proportion of home insurance claims before the coronavirus pandemic, however such claims have recently started to rise.

The average claim now costs around £5,000.

Martin Milliner, claims director at LV= General Insurance said: “Many people have added the space to work from home but it also creates an easy target.

“It is so important that homeowners check all doors and windows are securely locked before leaving the house, as it’s so easy to forget to check.”

Here are LV=’s tips to secure your property and keep thieves away:

1. Grow natural defences such as prickly hedges and dense bushes to protect your garden and put off potential intruders.

2. Consider installing burglar alarms on sheds, garages and outbuildings. From simple alarms to systems that transmit CCTV images to your mobile phone, there is a wide range to choose from.

3. Install motion-sensitive security lights.

4. Remember that cheap, panelled doors can be easy to kick down. Try to replace flimsy doors and frames with strong, quality doors with good quality locks.

5. Be careful what you share on social media. Images of new and expensive purchases around the home and planned holidays can get picked up by thieves.

6. Make sure your home insurance is up to date and that it covers all of your belongings, including garden furniture.