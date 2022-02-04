Home offices have become an ‘easy target’ for thieves, warns insurer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home offices have become an ‘easy target’ for thieves, warns insurer

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 1:13 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 1:19 pm
Home offices have become a growing target for thieves, according to figures from LV= General Insurance (Joe Giddens/PA)

Home offices have become a growing target for thieves during the past year, figures from an insurer suggest.

Thefts from outbuildings and office sheds increased by 43% last year, according to data from LV= General Insurance, which compared claims between 2020 and 2021.

Many people have added a new standalone office space to their house during the coronavirus pandemic.

But LV= warned that many people are forgetting to lock windows and doors at the end of the working day or do not have secure enough locks.

This is leaving high value items like laptops, mobile phones and gym equipment at risk of being stolen by thieves who do not have to worry about burglar alarms going off.

LV= said burglaries tended to make up a bigger proportion of home insurance claims before the coronavirus pandemic, however such claims have recently started to rise.

The average claim now costs around £5,000.

Martin Milliner, claims director at LV= General Insurance said: “Many people have added the space to work from home but it also creates an easy target.

“It is so important that homeowners check all doors and windows are securely locked before leaving the house, as it’s so easy to forget to check.”

Here are LV=’s tips to secure your property and keep thieves away:

1. Grow natural defences such as prickly hedges and dense bushes to protect your garden and put off potential intruders.

2. Consider installing burglar alarms on sheds, garages and outbuildings. From simple alarms to systems that transmit CCTV images to your mobile phone, there is a wide range to choose from.

3. Install motion-sensitive security lights.

4. Remember that cheap, panelled doors can be easy to kick down. Try to replace flimsy doors and frames with strong, quality doors with good quality locks.

5. Be careful what you share on social media. Images of new and expensive purchases around the home and planned holidays can get picked up by thieves.

6. Make sure your home insurance is up to date and that it covers all of your belongings, including garden furniture.

