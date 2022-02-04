Wind farms push down energy prices says SSE boss after ‘misconstrued’ debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wind farms push down energy prices says SSE boss after ‘misconstrued’ debate

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 3:59 pm
Wind farms have paid back money to energy customers. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Wind farms have paid back money to energy customers. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The boss of energy giant SSE has hit out at a “misconstrued” notion of what is causing the current energy crisis, saying his latest wind farm could have knocked nearly £70 off bills if it had opened in time for this winter.

Alistair Phillips-Davies said that some were not understanding the cause of the hike in energy bills – something that is down to spikes in global gas prices, not the expansion of renewable energy.

What he says is supported by energy regulator Ofgem, which was on Thursday forced to announce a 54% hike in energy bills for millions of households.

CONSUMER Energy
(PA Graphics)

“The increase is driven by a record rise in global gas prices over the last six months, with wholesale prices quadrupling in the last year,” the regulator said.

But on Friday, reports emerged that cabinet ministers are pushing to weaken the UK’s net zero ambitions in the belief it could drive down energy bills.

In response, Mr Phillips-Davies said: “In some quarters, the root cause of the current energy crisis is becoming misconstrued. Let’s be clear, the volatile global gas market is behind the huge price increases that are now facing millions.”

Some have also said that, if the UK had developed gas fracking sites, it might have kept gas prices down.

However, the chief executive of Shell on Thursday said that even the global giant, which produces more than 1% of the world’s natural gas, could only do “so much” to influence energy prices.

Mr Phillips-Davies said that far from being a burden, renewable energy will be the answer to bringing down bills.

Money paid back to customers by wind turbine operators has slashed bills by £20 over the next price cap period, Ofgem figures showed.

SSE is currently building the world’s largest offshore wind farm in UK waters. When finished, it will sell electricity that is a quarter the price of recent record highs.

Had it been operational this winter, it could have saved each household £67, according to calculations done by the company.

Mr Phillips-Davies said: “Net zero, and the investment required to get there, is part of the solution, not the problem.

“Gas has an important role to play in the transition, but this is not a binary choice. We need both gas and new low-carbon technologies in order to have cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy supplies.

“Investments in indigenous, low-carbon power sources and greater flexibility will help reduce the amount of gas we need, allowing us to meet more of our own demand and rely less on imports.

“What’s more, renewables pay money back to consumers when wholesale prices are high – this has saved hundreds of millions this winter and potentially even more in the future.

“Net zero is not only an environmental decision, it’s a rational economic one. Investing now will not only reduce our future exposure to gas markets but it will also support jobs and growth.

“Short term action is clearly needed to help consumers through this very challenging period but we mustn’t blink now on net zero or we risk locking in the next energy crisis.”

Earlier in the day, E.ON’s UK boss Michael Lewis said the Government must focus on reducing gas consumption if it is to get energy bills down.

He told BBC Breakfast: “If we’re really going to tackle long-term energy prices, what we really need to do is drive hard on zero carbon, get ourselves off the global gas market and invest massively in energy efficiency.”

