Repair and supply issues putting pressure on price of motor insurance, says ABI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Repair and supply issues putting pressure on price of motor insurance, says ABI

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 12:03 am
The average price paid for motor insurance fell to a six-year low in 2021, but there are signs that cost pressures are starting to bite, according to the Association of British Insurers (Benjamin Wright/PA)
The average price paid for motor insurance fell to a six-year low in 2021, but there are signs that cost pressures are starting to bite, according to the Association of British Insurers (Benjamin Wright/PA)

The average price paid for motor insurance fell to a six-year low in 2021, but cost pressures on the industry are starting to bite, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The average price paid last year for comprehensive cover was £434 – marking a 7% fall compared with 2020 and the lowest price since 2015.

But the ABI highlighted the rising cost of repairs to damaged vehicles and supply chain issues which have caused delays in accessing some replacement parts.

With road traffic returning to pre-coronavirus lockdown levels, the number of claims is also expected to increase.

The ABI’s tracker looks at the price consumers pay for their cover, rather than the price they are quoted.

The latest figures were released at a time when household bills such as energy costs are surging and some households face dipping into their savings or borrowing more to maintain their living standards.

A pricing shake-up was introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) from January 1, which means motorists no longer pay a loyalty penalty for sticking with their provider year after year.

But it could lead to some customers who have previously benefited from big discounts by shopping around paying higher prices than they would have done before the pricing shake-up.

Laura Hughes, the ABI’s manager, general insurance, said: “While we expect the motor insurance market to remain highly competitive in 2022, rising costs for parts, repairs and other supplies and services will continue to put pressure on premiums for motor insurance for both new and existing customers.

“Insurers appreciate that many households are facing a cost-of-living squeeze with rising household bills as costs rise in other areas of the economy, and they will be doing all they can to ensure competitively-priced motor insurance, in the face of the variety of cost pressures faced.

“While the FCA pricing rule changes may well lead to fewer introductory discounts, it should still pay to shop around for the best deal for your needs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal