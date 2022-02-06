Government urged to end ‘grossly unfair’ differences in electric and gas bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government urged to end ‘grossly unfair’ differences in electric and gas bills

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 2:55 pm
The Government has been urged to end the regional differences in electricity and gas bills (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Government has been urged to end the “grossly unfair” regional differences in electricity and gas bills which leave homes over £100 worse off.

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats shows households in north Wales and Merseyside face the highest costs, £126 more for the same amount than the North East, where people pay the least.

Households in the South West pay almost £109 more while those in London pay £97.59 extra amid soaring energy bills, with Ofgem saying average charges will rise to £1,971 in April.

Bills in certain regions can leave households over £100 worse off (Danny Lawson/PA)

The UK is broken up into 14 different pricing regions where it costs different amounts to get electricity and gas to people’s homes.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “It is grossly unfair that at a time millions are facing eye-watering increases to their energy bills, some people are paying more based simply on where they live.

“If the Conservatives were serious about levelling up, they’d end this energy postcode lottery now.”

Sir Ed said the disparities are ‘grossly unfair’ (Ian West/PA)

The analysis showed high energy-using families in the North East paid an annual fee of £2,671.22, compared to £2,780.35 in the South West and £2,797.28 in north Wales and Liverpool.

A pensioner couple living in a small house in the East Midlands typically spend £1,342.59 on gas and electricity every year, compared to £1,397.25 in south-west England.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We understand that people are concerned about pressures on household budgets which is why the Chancellor announced a £9 billion package to protect millions of households against the impact of rising global energy prices.

“These progressive measures are targeted to the people who really need it.

“On top of this, we’re providing support worth around £12bn this financial year and next to help families with the cost of living.

“We’re cutting the Universal Credit taper to make sure work pays, freezing alcohol and fuel duties to keep costs down, and providing targeted support to help households with their energy bills.

“We’re also raising the National Living Wage to £9.50 per hour from April, meaning people working full time on the National Living Wage will see a £1,000 increase in their annual earnings.”

