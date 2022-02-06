Royal Horticultural Society’s second female arborist hopes to inspire others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal Horticultural Society’s second female arborist hopes to inspire others

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 3:35 pm Updated: February 7, 2022, 6:25 am
Gabriella Jardine is the Royal Horticultural Society’s second-ever female arborist apprentice (RHS/Guy Harrop/PA)
The second ever female apprentice arborist with the Royal Horticultural Society said she hopes her new role might inspire others to think about jobs that do not conform to stereotypes.

Gabriella Jardine, based at RHS Bridgewater in Salford, has been tending to trees and felling to create space for different species to increase biodiversity and enable other trees to thrive.

The 30-year-old, who is originally from London, left a career in academia to pursue a role as an arborist working outdoors.

Her change of direction comes amid a big increase in applications to train at the horticultural society.

RHS Apprenticeship
Gabriella Jardine at work at the RHS Garden Rosemoor in North Devon (RHS/Guy Harrop/PA)

The RHS said there had been a 60% increase in apprenticeship applications in 2021 – the highest in decades.

The number is expected to grow as people continue to reassess their career path following the pandemic.

A significant number of apprentice applicants last year were career changers, with 25 to 34-year-olds accounting for 39% of applicants and 17% from 35 to 44-year-olds.

RHS Apprenticeship
Apprentice applications have increased by 60% (RHS/Guy Harrop/PA)

The RHS said Ms Jardine is also paving the way for females in the arboriculture industry.

“We’re excited that as of December 2021, more females than men had applied for 2022’s RHS apprenticeship intake,” said the RHS.

Ms Jardine said she had spent almost 10 years studying, with “a lot of time in the lab”, as she did a masters in science and geology, followed by a PhD in ocean and earth science.

She said the new job is “a departure” from what she had been doing as it is “a lot more outside and practical-based”.

She told the PA news agency: “I guess I knew when I was wrapping up my PhD that I wanted to move into a career that had more time outside and on my feet.”

Asked how it felt to be the RHS’s second ever female apprentice arborist, she said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity. It’s obviously a very male-dominated field. Personally, I’ve never cared too much about stereotypes or anything like that.

“So I saw the opportunity come up, thought ‘I could do that’ and went for it.

“But I guess it is something that hopefully might inspire some other young girls out there to think about a career that’s less typical and a bit more active on your feet, because it is a lot of fun.

“If you’ve got a head for heights and you like being outside it is one to maybe think about.”

