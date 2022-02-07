Asda to increase Smart Price products’ availability after Jack Monroe complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Asda to increase Smart Price products’ availability after Jack Monroe complaints

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 3:47 pm
From March 1, bosses will roll out the 200 lines to all 581 stores (Rui Vieira/PA)
Asda has confirmed it will nearly double the number of stores that offer its lowest-priced value range to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The supermarket said of the 200 lines making up its Smart Price and Farm Stores products, 150 are available in 300 stores across the country.

But from March 1, bosses will roll out the 200 lines to all 581 stores as the cost of products rise due to higher transportation costs and increased wages and energy bills.

Jack Monroe
Poverty campaigner Jack Monroe has been highlighting that low-cost products have risen in price or disappeared (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The issue has been highlighted by poverty campaigner Jack Monroe, who forced the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to change the way it presents inflation data to reflect the impact on different products.

She complained that the cost of everyday essentials was going up in price more than official inflation rates.

Ms Monroe also said several items from the Smart Price range were no longer available online.

Meg Farren, Asda’s chief customer officer, said: “We want to help our customers’ budgets stretch further and have taken on board the comments about the availability of our Smart Price range made by Jack Monroe.

“We are taking steps to put our full Smart Price and Farm Stores ranges in store and online to make these products as accessible as possible.”

The supermarket has also added 100 Smart Price and Farm Stores products to its website this week, increasing the total online range to 187 products, and this will rise to 200 by the end of February.

