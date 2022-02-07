‘England’s oldest pub’ to reopen as soon as possible after closing due to Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘England’s oldest pub’ to reopen as soon as possible after closing due to Covid

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 5:43 pm
Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub has closed due to Covid (PA)

An award-winning pub thought to be the oldest in England is expected to reopen “as soon as possible” after going into administration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Christo Tofalli, 53, who has run Ye Olde Fighting Cocks near Verulamium Park in St Albans, Hertfordshire, for 10 years, said he has been left “heartbroken” after the pub “succumbed to Covid” and closed its doors on Friday.

Mr Tofalli told the PA news agency on Monday: “I’m gutted. I have been very sad.

“It has been heartbreaking for me and it has been heartbreaking for the staff, many of whom have been working here since the beginning.”

However, Mr Tofalli confirmed there was a “120%” likelihood that the pub would reopen again.

He said a new leaseholder will likely take over the pub, which is under the freehold of hospitality giant Mitchells and Butlers.

“I’m working very hard with administrations to make sure that it opens as soon as possible for the customers,” he added.

“It is more important to get the pub wrapped up properly and sensibly and make the least impact to it as possible.”

On an exact timescale, Mr Tofalli said it may be a matter of weeks or it could be longer depending on the administration process.

He added that they want to make sure that “whoever takes over will know what synergy we had in the pub and what it means to St Albans”.

The pub’s website says its foundations incorporate part of the Palace of Offa, who was king of the Mercians, dating from about 793.

Meanwhile, the current building, which has an octagonal design, was built later in the 11th century.

