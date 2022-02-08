Nvidia scraps deal to buy UK chip designer Arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nvidia scraps deal to buy UK chip designer Arm

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 8:31 am
The proposed multi-billion dollar deal has collapsed (Chris Radburn/PA)
The proposed multi-billion dollar deal has collapsed (Chris Radburn/PA)

The multibillion-pound deal for US tech giant Nvidia to buy UK computer chip designer Arm has collapsed, the two companies have confirmed.

The 40 billion dollar (£29.5 billion) purchase, first announced in 2020, had been the subject of regulatory scrutiny in the UK and elsewhere.

In a statement, Nvidia and Softbank – Arm’s parent company – said the deal had been terminated because of “significant regulatory challenges preventing the consummation of the transaction”.

Last year, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised concerns over the deal, saying in August that it feared the merger might restrict the access Nvidia’s rivals have to Arm’s technology, which is used by firms in making semiconductor chips and other products.

Arm and Nvidia company logos
Arm and Nvidia have ended talks about a deal (Screenshot/PA)

In addition, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries then ordered a more in-depth investigation into the deal on national security as well as competition grounds.

Arm is best known as the designer of processor chips used in most major smartphones, including Apple and Samsung, as well as other devices such as laptops.

In the wake of the deal collapsing, Softbank said Arm will start preparations for a public offering.

“Arm is becoming a centre of innovation not only in the mobile computing revolution, but also in cloud computing, automotive, the Internet of Things and the metaverse, and has entered its second growth phase,” Softbank Group’s chief executive Masayoshi Son said.

“We will take this opportunity and start preparing to take Arm public, and to make even further progress.”

Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, said: “Arm has a bright future, and we’ll continue to support them as a proud licensee for decades to come.

“Arm is at the centre of the important dynamics in computing. Though we won’t be one company, we will partner closely with Arm.”

The two companies also confirmed that Softbank will keep a 1.25 billion dollar (£924 million) fee prepaid by Nvidia when the deal was announced, which will be recorded as profit.

