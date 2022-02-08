Greggs raise stakes with Primark fashion collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greggs raise stakes with Primark fashion collection

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:29 am
The Greggs and Primark collaboration (Greggs/Primark/PA)
The Greggs and Primark collaboration (Greggs/Primark/PA)

High street bakery chain Greggs is to launch a fashion collection in a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Primark.

A limited-edition range of 11 clothing items will go on sale in 60 Primark stores from February 19.

Both brands revealed the new partnership, which includes a new 130-seat “Tasty by Greggs” cafe in Primark Birmingham opening on February 12, in a video shared across their social media channels.

Greggs and Primark clothing range (Greggs/Primark/PA)

The announcement follows shoppers spotting fashion mannequins at a number of Primark stores holding Greggs sausage rolls and steak bakes in window displays.

Greggs and Primark will open an appointment-only boutique on London’s Dean Street in Soho on February 17-18, allowing eager fans a chance to select items for free ahead of the collection going on general sale.

The appointment system will open for booking via a link that will be shared on both Greggs and Primark Instagram and Facebook pages at 10am on Thursday.

The Tasty by Greggs cafe. (Greggs/Primark/PA)
The Tasty by Greggs cafe (Greggs/Primark/PA)

Greggs business development director Raymond Reynolds said: “Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it’s great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK – so that fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves.

“We’ve got some great pieces that we can’t wait to share.

“Our ‘Tasty by Greggs’ cafe will be the first of its kind, and will offer an exciting Greggs experience, underpinned by the great products and service that’s already delivered across all of our shops.”

Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark, said: “We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can’t find anywhere else, with brands we know they love.

“We’re thrilled to have teamed up with Greggs to bring the Tasty Cafe to our Birmingham store and give fans of the brand the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition clothing range.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

