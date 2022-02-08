Joules to increase prices in bid to boost profits amid surging costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joules to increase prices in bid to boost profits amid surging costs

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 11:37 am
Fashion retailer Joules is to increase its prices because of soaring costs (Mike Egerton/PA)
High street retailer Joules is to increase prices after being impacted by soaring costs and supply disruption.

The fashion business saw shares jump on Tuesday when it laid out plans to improve its profitability after missing its targets for the latest half year.

Joules told shareholders that its pre-tax profits doubled to £2.6 million for the six months to the end of November, compared with the same period last year.

However, the figure was below previous guidance and the group saw its shares plunge by about 40% last week when it confirmed profits for the full year will be well below its predictions.

The firm said profits were weighed down by “global supply issues” which resulted in stock delays, extra Brexit-related taxes and duties and local labour shortages.

In its latest update, Joules said it “recognises the need to take actions to improve profitability” and confirmed a number of measures.

It said it needs to simplify its distribution channels, confirming plans to terminate deals with some stockists and EU sales agents in its wholesale business which it believes are not sufficiently profitable.

The firm added that it is undertaking a review of its product-making process to see if lead times can ben shortened.

Joules added that it has kept prices flat for recent seasons but is “now increasing them, where necessary, to reflect the industry-wide increases seen in raw materials, production and freight costs” and expects further price rises for autumn and winter stock.

Chief executive officer, Nick Jones, said: “Whilst we acknowledge that there are areas within the business where we need to simplify our operations and improve profitability, we remain very excited in our long-term growth prospects.

“We have continued to see improvements in brand awareness and customer numbers, and we are confident that our broadened lifestyle proposition, which benefits from increased product and category diversification through Friends of Joules and Garden Trading, is more relevant than ever to consumers.”

Shares in Joules were up 14.4% at 59.5p in early trading.

