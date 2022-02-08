Ofgem ‘should have acted differently’ to ensure companies did not collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ofgem ‘should have acted differently’ to ensure companies did not collapse

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 12:27 pm
Gas and electricity prices are set to soar from April (Yui Mok/PA)
The energy regulator Ofgem failed to ensure that companies were not likely to go bust before a massive series of collapses that will cost households around £200 million, its boss has warned.

Jonathan Brearley also said that fewer customers will hunt for better deals in the future and said that as things stand bills could rise again in October.

His comments came just days after the regulator said that it would allow energy bills to increase by 54% on average for around 22 million households around Britain.

It could amount to a rise of nearly £700 per year for the average household.

More than two dozen energy suppliers have gone bust since the beginning of September, leaving around four million customers without a supplier.

Ofgem chief executive, Jonathan Brearley (Ofgem/PA)

The cost of protecting these customers will be spread across energy bills, something that the boss of British Gas owner Centrica thinks might cost around £400 million.

Mr Brearley disagreed, saying that the cost is more likely to put around £200 million on bills.

He also said that energy bills could go up again in October, but warned against predictions this far in advance.

“When you look at the forward prices right now, there is upward pressure in prices still, so you may see a rise in October,” he told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

“But the caution I have in predicting that is that I went back and looked at what we predicted in August, and the difference between those predictions – which were that the price cap would stay roughly level – versus what we’ve seen, are huge.”

A decade ago the Government and Ofgem tried to push down energy bills by encouraging competition and letting new small companies come in and compete with the old players.

It was in many ways successful, and helped break up the stranglehold that the old Big Six had on the market.

But now many of the new players have gone out of business in recent months, squeezed by high energy prices, but some were also poorly run.

“There was a clear ambition to diversify supply. I think, frankly, that was not just an Ofgem ambition, that was an ambition that was shared with the Government at the time,” Mr Brearley said.

“There was a time with a large number of people coming into the market, because Ofgem’s focus really was on allowing diversification.

“With hindsight we would have done something differently.”

Mr Brearley said that the balance that customers pay to their supplier should have been ring fenced.

