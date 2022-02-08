Train company apologises for overcharging passengers since Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Train company apologises for overcharging passengers since Saturday

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 2:59 pm
A train company has apologised for overcharging passengers since Saturday (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Trenitalia-owned c2c, which runs services between London Fenchurch Street and south Essex, said an “error” led to incorrect fare data being loaded into its ticketing system.

This is causing some tickets to be more expensive than they should be.

The company added: “We apologise for any issues this has caused.”

It is urging passengers who have bought a ticket since Saturday which “unexpectedly increased in price” to contact its customer relations teams to arrange a refund.

Customers’ cash is not being returned automatically.

Affected travellers took to social media to post examples of being overcharged, such as a return to London Fenchurch Street that normally costs £19.40 being £21.10, and one to West Ham that should be £14.60 being £15.20.

One Twitter user described the situation as “totally unacceptable”, adding: “Bet it would be fixed already if prices had gone down!”

Another posted: “Overcharged again this morning – is c2c hoping people don’t make refund applications and keep its customers’ monies?

“This is your error. We should not have to take the time to make an application for a refund.”

The problem is expected to be resolved by Wednesday, c2c said.

