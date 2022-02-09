Dunelm cheers record trading as customers spruce up homes during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunelm cheers record trading as customers spruce up homes during pandemic

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 8:03 am Updated: February 9, 2022, 8:15 am
Dunelm has been boosted by customers redecorating their properties during the pandemic (Dunelm/PA)
Customers sprucing their homes during the pandemic helped drive Dunelm to record profits over the past half-year, although the retailer warned that the economic backdrop remains “uncertain”.

The home furnishings retailer added that trading in 2022 so far has been “encouraging” as it shrugged off the potential impact of the spread of the Omicron variant.

It came as the Leicestershire-based business revealed that pre-tax profits jumped by more than a quarter to £140.8 million for the six months to Christmas Day, compared with the same period last year.

The group said it is therefore on track to meet profit guidance which it lifted last month following strong festive sales.

Dunelm stressed that the wider economic outlook “remains uncertain” but added that it is well-positioned to navigate inflationary pressures amid soaring costs for retailers.

It said the fact it sells “largely own brand product” and strong supplier links will help shelter it somewhat from major headwinds.

Sales since the start of the year have remained “consistent” with the last six months of 2021, the company added, despite pressure from the spread of Omicron and the cost of living crisis.

The firm reported a 10.6% rise in sales to £795.6 million for the last six months of 2021, compared with the same period last year.

Total online sales more than doubled over the period and the company also hailed “very encouraging” store sales as customers returned to physical shops.

Nick Wilkinson, chief executive of Dunelm, said: “When we announced our interim results in 2020, we were weeks away from the world being turned upside down.

“Two years later, we are moving forwards as a bigger, better business, with more capability, more resilience, more ambition, and delivering accelerated growth.

“Together we have navigated another period filled with significant and evolving external challenges and delivered a very strong performance in the first half, with continued growth in customer numbers, further market share gains, record sales and particularly strong profitability.”

