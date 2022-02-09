GSK vows ‘step change’ in growth as it presses ahead with consumer arm spin-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GSK vows ‘step change’ in growth as it presses ahead with consumer arm spin-off

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 8:19 am Updated: February 9, 2022, 12:55 pm
GlaxoSmithKline has promised a ‘step change in growth’ ahead of the planned move to spin off its consumer healthcare arm this summer (PA)
GlaxoSmithKline has promised a “step change in growth” ahead of the planned move to spin off its consumer healthcare arm as it delivered better-than-expected earnings on strong Covid-related sales.

The drug giant’s chief executive Emma Walmsley – who has been under siege from activist investors such as Elliott Advisors – outlined ambitious growth targets for the “new GSK” pure biopharma business.

She hailed the “biggest change in GSK’s recent corporate history”, with the group on track to spin off its consumer healthcare arm, which includes brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol pain relief, with a stock market listing in the middle of 2022.

It comes after GSK recently rejected a £50 billion approach for the consumer arm by Marmite maker Unilever, with speculation now swirling that other suitors may be circling the division.

She said the group had broad shareholder support for the plans to spin off, rather than look to sell the business, and remained tight-lipped on whether any other approaches had been received.

Following the demerger, the remaining GSK business is looking for underlying operating profits to rise by between 12% and 14% on a constant currency basis this year on sales 5% to 7% higher.

It follows figures that show GSK beat expectations in the final quarter of 2021, with pre-tax profits of £706 million, down 14%, or 8% higher on a constant currency basis.

Ms Walmsley said: “This is going to be a landmark year for GSK, with a step change in growth expected and multiple R&D (research and development) catalysts.”

The group said it sold £828 million of its Covid-19 antibody drug Sotrovimab, or Xevudy, in the three months to December 31 alone, which helped drive a 9% rise in sales to £9.5 billion in the quarter.

This saw it notch up £1.4 billion in Covid-19 related sales over the year as a whole, although the group is expecting the pandemic profit boost to ease from 2022 onwards due to lower margins on the anti-body drug.

This is set to reduce underlying earnings growth by between 5% and 7%.

The firm reported a 22% fall in pre-tax profits to £5.4 billion for 2021 – a 10% decline with currency movements stripped out.

Underlying operating profits stood at £8.8 billion – 1% lower, but 9% higher on a constant currency basis, as turnover rose 5% to £34.1 billion thanks to strong pandemic-related sales, higher drugs revenues and cost savings amid restructuring efforts.

GSK’s ambitious growth plans come after “many years of challenges”, according to Ms Walmsley, who has faced intense activist investor pressure over the past year.

But far from expecting 2022 to be a less challenging year, she said the “pressure to deliver for patients, for shareholders and up to 100,000 employees is always there”.

She declined to give an exact timing for the consumer business demerger, except to confirm it is set to happen in the summer.

Analysts had previously predicted that the spin-off, which is a joint venture with Pfizer, would be worth around £45 billion, but GSK is said to have been holding out for an improved bid of at least £60 billion from Unilever.

Ms Walmsley brushed aside any further interest in a sale, saying the group was focused on the “imminent” demerger of the consumer business and unlocking the potential for both that division and the new GSK.

