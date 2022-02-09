Carex owner sees sales ease off as pandemic demand slows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carex owner sees sales ease off as pandemic demand slows

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 10:25 am
PZ Cussons' Carex products saw unprecedented sales during the pandemic but they have since eased off (PZ Cussons/PA)
PZ Cussons’ Carex products saw unprecedented sales during the pandemic but they have since eased off (PZ Cussons/PA)

Sales at consumer goods firm PZ Cussons took a tumble after strong demand for its Carex products when Covid-19 first hit eased off.

Bosses revealed that sales in the six months to the end of November were down 9.3% to £283.7 million although pre-tax profits rose after the company sold off some of its brands.

Chief executive Jonathan Myers said sales were particularly weak in the summer months.

PZ Cussons financials
Carex saw unprecedented sales during the pandemic but they have since eased off (PZ Cussons/PA)

“Revenue decline was driven primarily by Carex lapping unprecedented demand for hygiene products at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the prior year,” he said.

“The business returned to revenue growth in Q2 (September to November) with our core Baby and Beauty categories growing revenue in the first half overall.”

Excluding Carex, the company’s so-called “Must Win Brands” grew 10%, although the firm warned that higher costs for raw materials and shipping are having an impact.

Its hygiene business saw a fall in sales of 12% in the six-month period, but its Beauty division rose 21% and its Baby arm was up 1%.

Bosses added that, despite the fall in Carex sales, the business has gained significant share in the UK hand hygiene sector, which has grown since the pandemic first hit.

Pre-tax profits rose from £32.4 million to £35.1 million, following the sale of its Food and Nutrition businesses as bosses focus on its core brands instead.

But on an adjusted basis from continuing operations, pre-tax profits fell 8.3%, due to the higher costs.

