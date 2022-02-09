Co-op food chief executive steps back to help sons with exams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Co-op food chief executive steps back to help sons with exams

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 2:05 pm
Jo Whitfield, the boss of Co-op food, is to take unpaid leave to support her sons during exams (Co-op/PA)
Jo Whitfield, the boss of Co-op food, is to take unpaid leave to support her sons during exams (Co-op/PA)

The head of the Co-op food division is taking a four-month break to support her sons during their exams.

Jo Whitfield, chief executive of Co-op food, said she will step away from the business from May, to help her two sons complete their GCSEs and A-Levels.

The move will see group chief executive Steve Murrells take day-to-day control of the Co-op’s convenience food business.

Co-op boss Steve Murrells
Co-op chief executive Steve Murrells will take over day-to-day running of Co-op’s food division during the break (Co-op/PA)

She said: “I always knew that this year would be a big year with my boys undertaking key exams.

“We decided as a family, that in order to prepare for the inevitable pressure and emotional turmoil that would involve, that when the time came, I would look to spend more time with them to ease the challenge.

“I can take this time away reassured by the knowledge we have a strong food leadership team who will keep moving our Co-op forward, working with support and guidance from Steve Murrells, our Co-op CEO.”

Ms Whitfield, who took home £1.4 million in 2020 according to the company’s annual report, will take four-month unpaid leave.

The opportunity to apply for an unpaid leave of absence is available to all Co-op staff, according to the company, and others are said to have taken it previously.

