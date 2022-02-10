Redrow and MJ Gleeson put up house prices to return bumper profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Redrow and MJ Gleeson put up house prices to return bumper profits

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 10:29 am
Builders Redrow and MJ Gleeson have put up prices to offset rising costs (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Two major British housebuilders have avoided the impact of rising costs for building materials and workers by jacking up prices for customers, they revealed on Thursday.

Redrow said it had made a £203 million pre-tax profit and earned record revenues in the first half of the financial year as house prices spiked.

The average Redrow home sold for £419,000. That amount is 8% more in the six months to the beginning of January compared to the same period a year earlier.

The rise in the house prices “exceed build-cost inflation”, the business said, so it more than offset the increased costs for labour and materials. It helped lead to a 17% jump in profit.

Redrow’s smaller rival, MJ Gleeson, reported a similar outcome, saying that “unprecedented cost increases have been offset by selling price inflation”.

The builder, which prides itself on “much-needed affordable homes”, said the average selling price had risen 14.7% to £161,200.

Profits rose 22% to £24.7 million, the housebuilder said.

MJ Gleeson boss, James Thomson, said: “The group performed strongly during the first half and this result, and indeed our performance throughout the pandemic, is evidence of the underlying strength of the business.

“We expect Gleeson Homes to deliver 2,000 homes this financial year and Gleeson Land to complete further sales in the second half of the financial year.

“Consequently, in the absence of any further Covid-19 or supply chain related disruption, the board is confident that results for the full year to 30 June 2022 will be ahead of market expectations.”

Redrow said that it had more than tripled to £36 million the amount of money it thinks it will need to take down dangerous cladding in the wake of the Grenfell disaster.

Redrow chief executive, Matthew Pratt, said: “We are very aware of the stress and burden experienced by residents of high-rise apartments that have fire safety issues.

“We share the Government’s desire to resolve this issue and are committed to being part of the solution.

“As we are predominantly a builder of family detached houses, we have historically only developed a relatively small number of high-rise apartment schemes.

“It is important that the whole industry plays its part in tackling the cladding issue, not just housebuilders.”

