Sales lift at Watches of Switzerland as its shrugs off Omicron impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sales lift at Watches of Switzerland as its shrugs off Omicron impact

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 10:31 am Updated: February 10, 2022, 1:13 pm
A Watches of Switzerland store on Oxford Street, central London (Yui Mok/PA)
A Watches of Switzerland store on Oxford Street, central London (Yui Mok/PA)

Watches of Switzerland has posted a jump in sales over the latest quarter after hailing strong demand in the UK and US.

Shares in the retailer moved higher after it told shareholders it is set to meet the top end of its profits guidance following the resilient performance.

Brian Duffy, chief executive of the business, told the PA news agency that the spread of the Omicron variant “barely” had an impact on trading as he cheered positive Christmas sales.

Watches of Switzerland reported that group revenues increased by 27.9% to £348.1 million in the three months to the end of January, compared with the same period last year.

The retailer said demand for luxury watches in the UK was “very strong” over the period, with luxury watch sales increasing by 15.2% in the region over the quarter.

Sales of other luxury jewellery increased by 88.4% for the quarter as it hailed the benefit of its acquisition of Betteridge boutiques in the US last year.

Total US revenues increased by 44.6% to £124.6 million over the quarter.

Mr Duffy also said that demand for some brands of watches was noticeably ahead of supply but said he has no concerns over the stock of products it is able to sell in its stores and online.

“We are glad demand is so high. We don’t see it as an issue really,” he told PA. “We have a really good relationship with the suppliers and where there is most demand have been able to set up waiting lists for customers.”

The company said it now expects both sales and profits for the full financial year to be at the higher end of forecasts it upgraded in November.

Mr Duffy added: “Strong trading to date, revised pricing by certain brands and visibility of supply for calendar 2022 all support our expectation to perform towards the top end of our full-year guidance.

“Demand in our category continues to outstrip supply and we remain confident in the future of our business and achieving the goals laid out in our long-range plan.”

Shares in the firm moved 1.7% higher in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]