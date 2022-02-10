Most company directors expect remote working to continue, report suggests

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Most business leaders plan to keep remote working arrangements in place, often feeling staff were more productive, new research suggests.

A survey of 700 business leaders found that more than one in four expect their organisation to be fully flexible, leaving it down to individual employees where they want to be based.

Two in five respondents to the Institute of Directors (IoD) poll said they planned to allow one to four days of remote working a week.

Only about one in six directors said they were not planning to have any form of remote working.

More than two out of five directors said remote working was more productive, with one in five describing improvements as “significant”.

Alex Hall-Chen, senior policy adviser at the IoD, said: “It is clear that businesses are embracing remote and hybrid working beyond the pandemic.

“Remote working can be a powerful tool in improving employees’ work/life balance and job satisfaction, which contributes to a more engaged and productive workforce.

“It can also give employers access to a wider and more diverse talent pool, something particularly valuable in today’s competitive labour market.

“However, remote working is not suitable for all organisations. Different businesses have different needs, and companies will work closely with their employees to find the best solutions.”