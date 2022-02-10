Most company directors expect remote working to continue, report suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Most company directors expect remote working to continue, report suggests

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 11:59 am
Most business leaders expect to use remote working in the long term, says IoD (Joe Giddens/PA)
Most business leaders plan to keep remote working arrangements in place, often feeling staff were more productive, new research suggests.

A survey of 700 business leaders found that more than one in four expect their organisation to be fully flexible, leaving it down to individual employees where they want to be based.

Two in five respondents to the Institute of Directors (IoD) poll said they planned to allow one to four days of remote working a week.

Only about one in six directors said they were not planning to have any form of remote working.

More than two out of five directors said remote working was more productive, with one in five describing improvements as “significant”.

Alex Hall-Chen, senior policy adviser at the IoD, said: “It is clear that businesses are embracing remote and hybrid working beyond the pandemic.

“Remote working can be a powerful tool in improving employees’ work/life balance and job satisfaction, which contributes to a more engaged and productive workforce.

“It can also give employers access to a wider and more diverse talent pool, something particularly valuable in today’s competitive labour market.

“However, remote working is not suitable for all organisations. Different businesses have different needs, and companies will work closely with their employees to find the best solutions.”

