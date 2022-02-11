Gatwick to reopen south terminal next month as airlines ramp up schedules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gatwick to reopen south terminal next month as airlines ramp up schedules

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 7:45 am Updated: February 11, 2022, 8:05 am
Gatwick Airport will reopen its south terminal next month (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Gatwick Airport has announced it will reopen its south terminal next month, to meet expected strong demand for air travel this summer.

The terminal has been dormant since June 15 2020 to reduce costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will reopen on March 27 as airlines ramp up their schedules.

Gatwick made the announcement on the day travel restrictions for people arriving in the UK were eased.

Chief executive Stewart Wingate said: “After an incredibly challenging two years for the airport, our partners, local communities and the entire aviation industry, we are delighted to be reopening our south terminal next month.

“Following some major announcements from our airlines about significantly increased flying schedules, and from Government on removing travel restrictions and airport slot regulations, we can now look forward to once again operating a busy Gatwick this summer and beyond.”

British Airways has previously announced it will restart its short-haul flights at Gatwick from March 29, with 35 European routes operated by a standalone business.

Its sister carrier, Vueling, is adding five new routes and will have three aircraft based at the airport.

Hungarian carrier Wizz Air is significantly increasing its Gatwick operations with 18 new routes.

EasyJet has also taken up more take-off and landing slots as it plans to run its busiest flying schedule from the airport.

Gatwick described the increase in flights as “positive news” for the local job market, as nearby communities were “some of the country’s worst affected by the impacts of the pandemic”.

It added that the airport and its partners have been “recruiting for some time” but there are still more than 2,000 jobs available in roles such as security officers, IT specialists, engineers, retail and restaurant workers, ground and cargo handlers, and cabin crew.

Rival airport Heathrow reported that demand for flights in January was 57% down on pre-pandemic levels.

Just 2.6 million people travelled through the west London airport last month.

That is nearly a four-fold increase on January 2021, when international leisure travel to and from the UK was banned.

But the total is less than half of the 6.1 million recorded in January 2020, before the virus crisis hit the aviation industry.

More than 1.3 million passengers cancelled or did not book flights to or from the airport in December and January because of restrictions related to the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to Heathrow.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “After a tough Christmas, Omicron has continued to bite and this has been a weak start to the year.

“As short-lived as the additional travel restrictions were, they ruined the travel plans of more than 1.3 million passengers in the last two months.

“Today’s removal of restrictions for vaccinated passengers in and out of the UK offers a ray of hope, but the Omicron hangover proves demand remains fragile, and at risk to new variants of concern.

“Government needs to set out a playbook for managing future variants that allows travel and trade to keep flowing.”

