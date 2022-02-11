Offshore wind farm gets go-ahead amid ‘pressing need’ for renewable energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Offshore wind farm gets go-ahead amid ‘pressing need’ for renewable energy

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 1:59 pm
The new development will include 158 wind turbines (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Energy Secretary has approved a wind farm development off the Norfolk coast, ruling that the need for renewable energy outweighs concern over the “substantial harm arising from landscape and visual issues”.

A judge last year quashed a decision to grant development consent to Vattenfall’s 1.8-gigawatt Norfolk Vanguard offshore windfarm.

It came after a retired RAF pilot, who lived near a cable route, took legal action against the Government.

Raymond Pearce, who lives near Reepham, had raised concerns about the effects the development would have on the landscape and the view.

But Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, granted development consent for the windfarm on Friday, having re-determined the application.

A decision letter said: “The Secretary of State has balanced the substantial harm arising from landscape and visual issues against the substantial and pressing need for renewable electricity sources and considers that the latter should prevail.”

The wind farm will have up to 158 turbines.

Industry body RenewableUK has welcomed the decision, with its chief executive, Dan McGrail, saying it “demonstrates to the rest of the world that the UK is committed to taking significant practical action against climate change”.

He said: “Today’s decision secures significant investment in much-needed, new, energy infrastructure at a time when we need to speed up the transition away from expensive fossil fuels to cheap domestic sources of clean energy.

“Building this major project will generate enormous, economic benefits for East Anglia, creating high-quality jobs in our world-class offshore wind industry and the wider supply chain nationwide.”

Vattenfall said that the Norfolk Vanguard, together with the Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm that was awarded planning consent in December, will produce enough electricity annually to power the equivalent of 3.9 million UK homes.

Danielle Lane, UK country manager for Vattenfall, said:  “Today is a major step forward for a project that will help to unlock the huge potential of offshore wind for the UK.

“We’re committed to making sure that these projects bring real, lasting benefit to the east of England – with jobs, supply chain and skills investment throughout construction and operation.

“We’ll be working even more closely now with local communities as we begin to take the project towards construction.

“This will include preparatory works on the ground, but also work with our local partners to make sure we get our plans absolutely right to maximise benefits to the region.”

